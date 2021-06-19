Mirror Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $63.87 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.74 or 0.00013209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $359.63 million and $63.87 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00144392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00183338 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,015.62 or 1.00353864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.81 or 0.00860464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,860,304 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

