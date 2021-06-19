JLB & Associates Inc. Has $14.23 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.42. 10,661,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

