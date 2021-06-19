Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Announce $2.28 EPS

Brokerages predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,993,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.