Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 204,900 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 173,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.27. 137,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,243. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,708 shares of company stock worth $4,238,428 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Chemed by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.