Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Short Interest Update

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $17,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,036,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after buying an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ferro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after buying an additional 412,936 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 803,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

