Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Update

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CULP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 28,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $213.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 9.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Culp by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 189,251 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Culp by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 105,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.