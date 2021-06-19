Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 144,573 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6,874.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,573 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $73,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Paul John Balson boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,027,385. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.83.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $533.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $498.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.50 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.