Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 129,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $168.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

