Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.5% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $212.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

