Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.04 Billion Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 209.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,036,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 18,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.