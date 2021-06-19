Principal Street Partners LLC Has $11.85 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 190.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,419 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC owned 0.05% of PPL worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

PPL traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. 9,834,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,120,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

