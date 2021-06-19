Federated Hermes Inc. Has $65.44 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,253 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of MetLife worth $65,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

MET stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.