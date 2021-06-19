Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 156,946 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.38% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $860,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.