Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.69. The company had a trading volume of 793,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 2.20. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

