Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report sales of $7.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.55 million and the highest is $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $14.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,078,359.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 49.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 110.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GP traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 711,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 16.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $409.50 million and a P/E ratio of -85.21. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

