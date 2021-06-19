I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0977 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $3,786.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0977 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,936,171 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

