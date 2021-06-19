Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce sales of $1.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 million to $2.18 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $12.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $910,100. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Beam Global by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.56. 480,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90. Beam Global has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $75.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.17.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

