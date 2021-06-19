$0.31 EPS Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,929,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at about $10,529,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 494,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

