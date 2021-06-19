Citigroup Inc. Has $61.52 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,655 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $61,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

MNST traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.76. 3,401,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,922. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

