Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel raised its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $238.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,560,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,492. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

