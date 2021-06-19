Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of MSCI worth $57,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $502.90. The company had a trading volume of 628,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,257. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.50 and a 12-month high of $506.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

