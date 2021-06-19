RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Up 19.2% in May

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE OPP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,889. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $307,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

