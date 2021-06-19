STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 731,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in STERIS by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 973.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in STERIS by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in STERIS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,513,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.