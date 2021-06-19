Short Interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Grows By 18.0%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $46.07. 2,668,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,022. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.64.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 84.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

