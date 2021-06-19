Short Interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Grows By 18.0%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of VEREIT stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $46.07. 2,668,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,022. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.64.
VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 84.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.09.
VEREIT Company Profile
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
