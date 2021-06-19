Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 2,330 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $24,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,416 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 94,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD stock opened at $1,352.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,286.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $763.98 and a twelve month high of $1,384.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

