Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.