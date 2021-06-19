Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $6.51 on Friday, hitting $389.37. 5,521,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,948. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $402.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $285.57 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $367.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

