Zacks: Analysts Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of DEN traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.38. 2,683,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.93. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth $116,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth $225,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.