Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.750-0.800 EPS.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $63.91. 1,863,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,053. Pentair has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.94.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.