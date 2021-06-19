Injective Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20.73 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $218.03 million and $20.73 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.94 or 0.00022037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00059547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.00738031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00083716 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,476,061 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

