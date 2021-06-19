$11.90 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce sales of $11.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 292.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $4,764,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after buying an additional 741,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 570,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WVE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 679,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $360.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

