Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,357,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,202,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.47. The stock has a market cap of $313.28 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

