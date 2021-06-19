Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 639,965 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.27% of Huntington Bancshares worth $43,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 772,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. 45,662,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,094,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

