Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 131.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total transaction of $22,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $336,027,502. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.05. 8,518,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,476,873. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $97.92 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.10.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

