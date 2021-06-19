UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UBS stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

