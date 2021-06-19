Short Interest in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Decreases By 16.2%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 13th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 3,475,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,209. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STWD. Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

