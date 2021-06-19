Pacific Global Investment Management CO Sells 288 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

