$0.44 EPS Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Yum China reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $65.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

