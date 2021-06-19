Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Shares of CTXS opened at $115.81 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.