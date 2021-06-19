Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases Shares of 921 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $367.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

