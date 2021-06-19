Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 39,634 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $818,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,980. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.53.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

