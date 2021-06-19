Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 73,236 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,594,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Capital One Financial worth $711,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,383,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

