Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $652.49 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,624,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,311,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $652,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

PPL traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $27.61. 9,834,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,127. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

