Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

TBK stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 346,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,002. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.