Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.13. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

TBK stock traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 346,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,002. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

