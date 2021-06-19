Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00144867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00183112 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,011.28 or 1.00014874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.80 or 0.00863201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

