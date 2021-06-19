Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 33,715 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,715 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $73,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $379.19. 2,416,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,603. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.81. The company has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

