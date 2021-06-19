Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.340-3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steel Dynamics also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.34-3.38 EPS.
Steel Dynamics stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.70.
In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.
