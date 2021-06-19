Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.340-3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steel Dynamics also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.34-3.38 EPS.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.70.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

