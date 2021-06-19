Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $194.24. 2,997,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.11. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

