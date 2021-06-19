Prospector Partners LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 141,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,670,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,062,000 after acquiring an additional 258,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,623,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,552,000 after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,505,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,350,000 after acquiring an additional 525,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.77. 31,445,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,149,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

