Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 972,800 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 744,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,663. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $727.55 million, a PE ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.94.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth about $7,608,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at about $3,454,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167,536 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,781,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.